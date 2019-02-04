Authorities urged for Urdu commentary in PSL-4 matches

LAHORE: President Radio Commentators Association (RCA) Muhammad Idrees has expressed concern on running commentary arrangements for upcoming PSL tournament matches.

Idrees said in statement on Sunday that he is being approached by people from all walks of life including the blind citizens of the country with this question if Radio Pakistan this time will be broadcasting live running commentary on PSL matches direct from the playing venue in Urdu along with English. “And strangely, the authorities in the Radio Pakistan are still silent on this matter of extreme importance”.

Idrees also pointed out that the running commentary is done only in English on TV which is abysmal for a country where the majority of people understand Urdu language. “India does running commentary in several languages and Sri Lanka also does not ignore its local languages. Even Afghanistan also does running commentary in Pashto and Dari languages in addition to English,” he revealed.Idrees urged the authorities concerned to allocate some time for Urdu commentary during the upcoming matches of PSL-4.