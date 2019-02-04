USA Eagles rout Chile to open rugby repeat bid

MONTEVIDEO: A.J. MacGinty’s hat trick led 11 tries for the United States and the defending champion Eagles routed host Chile 71-8 on Saturday to kick off the Americas Rugby Championship. A World Cup-bound US side overwhelmed Los Condores in launching a bid for their third consecutive crown in the North and South America version of Europe’s Six Nations tournament.

A 14-man Uruguayan side edged Canada 20-17 on a last-play try at Montevideo and Argentina’s second-tier side ripped visiting Brazil 54-3 in later opening-day matches. US hooker Joe Taufete’e 15th career try in the early moments matched retired Irish legend Keith Wood’s world record for most career test tries by a front row forward.

Wood set the mark in a nine-year career from 1994-2003 while Taufete’e, who plays for English Premiership side Worcester Warriors, earned his first US cap in 2015. Irish-born MacGinty, a fly half for England’s Sale Sharks who missed November matches after shoulder surgery, opened his account in the sixth minute for a 12-0 US lead.