Timely intervention saves Islamabad cricketers’ future

ISLAMABAD: A timely pro-cricket intervention from the top saved capital’s cricketers’ future and state of the art cricket infrastructure for getting deserted`.

Just at the nick of the time when destroyers equipped with their gears reached Diamond Cricket Academy for demolition, State Minister for Interior Seharyar Afridi and Prime Minister’s Special Assistant Iftikhar Durrani jumped in for a “noble saviours.”

Subsequently, himself a first-class cricketer, State Minister for Interior Sheharyar Afridi interacted with the stakeholders to stop cricket-damaging operations in the best interest of city cricketers. Unfortunately, all was happening at a time when the country has been governed by most distinguished legendary cricketer – Imran Khan. Khan put in 22-year of struggle to reach country’s most prestigious post.

He was known to the world for his cricketing prowess before taking over the august post of the Prime Minister.In recent past, several officials faced government wrath on ill-conceived moves in the name of removing encroachment. The operation “destroy and get grounds in capital” was nothing less than an attempt to deprive cricketing youth of their right to learn the game and go on represent the capital on a bigger stage. Time has come to look into the MCI role in going beyond the given mandate. Islamabad in recent times has been considered as having the best of cricket facilities. It was never easier to raise such facilities. Only dedicated efforts required to raise the level of these grounds to international standard. Now when years of efforts were put in, here comes the MCI and CDA to destroy all the good work.

Hopefully those controlling the strings of power would have a realistic view of the entire situation before deciding the fate of these grounds. Hardly any rational mind would prefer dragging the capital cricketing sites to the era where youth was forced to look for other option to give vent to their emotion. Indeed the game especially playing cricket is the best catharsis available for the youth full of passion and emotion. It is hoped that a better decision for the sake of promotion of cricket in Islamabad would be taken with not only existing cricket grounds would remain under association’s control.