Sana becomes first Asian to complete a century of T20s

Pakistan women win last T20 but WI clinch series

By Our correspondent

KARACHI: Pakistan women defeated the West Indies women by 12 runs in the third and final women’s T20I in front of GEO Super cameras at the Southend Club on Sunday.

The West Indies, however, won the series by 2-1 and both the sides will now travel to Dubai where they will play three ODIs on 7, 9 and 11 February. This was Pakistan’s second victory over the ICC Women’s World T20 2016 champions in 12 matches. Pakistan’s only other win had come in Guyana in September 2011. Three T20I between the two sides have gone into Super Overs, with the West Indies emerging comfortable winners each time.

Befittingly, the victory came on the day when Sana Mir became the sixth player overall and first Asian to complete a century of T20Is. The list is headed by Deandra Dottin of the West Indies, who has played 110 matches. She is followed by Suzie Bates of New Zealand (108), England’s Jenny Gunn (104), and Anisa Mohammed of the West Indies and Ellyse Perry of Australia (both 102).

Sana celebrated the day when she picked up the wickets of Shemaine Campbelle (nine) and Chinelle Henry (12) to finish with figures of two for 21 from four overs as the West Indies, chasing 151 to sweep the series, finished at 138 for eight. With 84 wickets, Sana sits fourth in the list of most successful bowlers in T20Is.

Deadra Dottin, who had steered the West Indies to victory in the Super Over on Friday by scoring 18 runs, once again finished as the top-scorer with 46. Her 29-ball innings was studded with three fours and four sixes. Natasha McLean (26) and Chedean Nation (19) were the other notable scorers, while Anam Amin finished with three for 34. Pakistan wicketkeeper Sidra Nawaz also had a good day when she stumped three batters.

Earlier, electing to bat first, Pakistan posted 150 for six – their highest total of the series and second highest overall – with Nida Dar hitting her second half-century in 91st match. The 32-year-old from Gujranwala hit five fours and two sixes in a 40-ball 53 and added 67 runs for the fifth wicket with Aliya Riaz, who finished with a 23-ball 24 with one four and a six.

Omaima Sohail (28), Javeria Khan (10) and captain Bismah Maroof (19) also did well with the bat. Pakistan added 47 runs in the last five overs.

Merissa Aguilleira, Windies Women Team captain, speaking at the post-match press conference said, “Pakistan has been knocking on the door for a quite a while now, with every game they have showed they are really performing and improving, Pakistan team fielded really well in the match. The ODI series will begin in the UAE in few days’ time and our captain will be back, we know the momentum will be with Pakistan side going into the ODI series. It was a pleasing experience to come to Pakistan, and would encourage other teams to come to Pakistan.”

Nida Dar was Player of the Match in this match and was also overall Player of the Series. Pakistan women beat West Indies by 12 runs but West Indies women won the series 2-1.

Scores in brief: Pakistan women 150-6 in 20 overs (Nida Dar 53, Omaima Sohail 28, Aliya Riaz 24*,Karishma Ramharack 2-20)

West Indies women 138-8 in 20 overs (Deandra Dottin 46, Natasha McLean 26; Anam Amin 3-34, Sana Mir 2-21).