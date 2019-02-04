close
Mon Feb 04, 2019
February 4, 2019

Heavy snowfall also forces cancellation of Garmisch’s giant slalom

World

AFP
February 4, 2019

GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, Germany: Heavy snowfall has also forced the cancellation of the men’s giant slalom in Garmisch-Partenkirchen on Sunday, whiting out the entire weekend’s World Cup action after the downhill was called off the day before. Organisers say they had no choice but to cancel a planned second day of racing afer 30cms of new snow fell overnight. "It is supposed to snow until midday, when we have so much to clear away, it would damage the piste. Unfortunately, we have no chance," said race director Markus Waldner glumly. "We have to accept it, our sport takes place outside." With the world alpine championships starting on Tuesday in Are, Sweden, it is unclear when the cancelled men’s downhill and giant slalom races will be added to the World Cup calendar later in the season. The men’s downhill in Garmisch was cancelled on Saturday morning due to heavy snow at the top of course and rain at the finish area.

