Top Yemeni commander wounded in rebel drone strike dies

ADEN: Yemen’s deputy chief of staff died Sunday from wounds sustained last month in a drone attack by Huthi rebels on the country’s largest air base, the information minister said.

“Major General Saleh al-Zandani, deputy chief of staff, was martyred while undergoing treatment after he was wounded in the terrorist bombing at the Al-Anad base,” Moammer al-Eryani wrote on Twitter. Zandani was among 11 wounded in the January 10 drone attack on a military parade at the base in Lahij, a province some 60kms (40 miles) north of Yemen’s second city Aden. Seven other loyalists — including a high-ranking intelligence official — were killed in the attack. It came less than a month after the United Nations brokered a truce between Yemen’s Huthi rebels and a regional pro-government military alliance.