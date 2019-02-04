Cold, dry weather forecast

LAHORE: Sunny weather with partly cloudy conditions prevailed in the City on Sunday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted mainly cold and dry weather in most parts of the country.

However, rain (with snowfall over the hills) is expected at scattered places in Quetta, Kalat, Zhob, Makran, Malakand divisions and Gilgit-Baltistan. Foggy conditions are likely in south Punjab and upper Sindh during morning/night.

No rainfall was recorded at any city. Sunday’s lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Skardu where mercury dropped down to -10°C while in Lahore it was 5.8°C and maximum was 22°C.