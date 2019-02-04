JI’s preparations on for Kashmir Solidarity Day

PESHAWAR: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has announced to mark February 5 as Kashmir Solidarity Day in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to express sympathy with the people of Kashmir and support their freedom struggle against Indian occupation forces.

Addressing a news conference here on Sunday, JI provincial president Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan said that rallies, seminars and demonstrations would be held across the country on the call of central chief of the party Senator Sirajul Haq.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, events about Kashmir Day would be arranged in all the district headquarters. In Peshawar, a big rally would be brought out from the district office of the party at Nishtarabad. Flanked by provincial general secretary of the party Abdul Wasi, district president Atiqur Rahman and provincial president of JI Youth Siddiqur Rahman Paracha, Mushtaq Ahmad Khan urged people and JI workers to ensure massive participation in the rally to give a strong message to India and international community.

The JI leader was of the opinion that the Indian armies have unleashed every kind of brutalities on the people of Kashmir. “The Indian troops are actually terrorists in uniforms who are involved in genocide of the people of Kashmir,” he said.

He emphasised that the issue of Kashmir should be tried in the international war tribunal.

He said that Kashmir was a valley of 100,000 square kilometres where more than 100,000 people have been killed. Over 10,000 of them were martyred under custody and more than 100,000 houses have been demolished during the past few years, he said. Some 350 PhDs and medical doctors were also among the martyrs, which is a proof of the fact that even the most qualified people of Kashmir were also part of the freedom struggle, he remarked. Mushtaq Ahmad Khan criticised the PTI government for keeping quiet over the Kashmir issue.