Student laid to rest

NOWSHERA: A female student of MPhil, who was allegedly killed by her classmate on Saturday, was laid to rest at her ancestral graveyard in Kheshgi Bala here on Sunday. A large number of people, her classmates, teachers and well-wishers attended her funeral prayer.

Gulalai was allegedly gunned down by her classmate Aziz Jamal, whose marriage proposal her family had turned down as she had been engaged and her wedding date fixed for next Sunday, but tragedy struck her family. On the day of the occurrence, she had gone out with her family members and friends, who had arranged a feast for her at a restaurant in the Nowshera cantonment, where the accused armed with a pistol arrived and fired at her. She was shot multiple times and died on the spot. Meanwhile, a court handed over the accused, Aziz Jamal, to the police for three-day physical remand.