Erring cops removed from checkpost

PESHAWAR: The capital city police officer (CCPO) removed the cops manning a checkpost near the Motorway Toll Plaza for bothering general public, an official said on Sunday.

The official said CCPO Qazi Jamilur Rehman during a surprise visit closed all the policemen manning the checkpost at the Motorway Toll Plaza to the Police Lines on public complaints. The cops allegedly bothered the general public and did not perform duty as per the official guidelines. The official said the CCPO directed Superintendent of Police (SP) Rural Circle Tariq Habib to deploy dutiful cops at the checkpost. The CCPO directed him to tighten security at the checkpost without bothering innocent people. “The people should be treated with respect,” the CCPO was quoted as saying. Meanwhile, the capital city police have devised a new SMS system to update complainants on a regular basis about their cases. “We have devised a new SMS-based system Raabta. The complainant will immediately get to know the FIR no, sections of law and name and cellphone number of the investigation officer once the FIR is registered,” Capital City Police Officer Qazi Jamilur Rehman told a press conference at the police lines on Sunday. He said the investigation officer concerned would also get this message along with the name and number of the complainant. “The investigation officer will instantly call the complainant and will coordinate with him to carry out the investigation. He will also inform the senior officers that he has contacted the complainant and that he is proceeding to the spot,” said Qazi Jamilur Rehman.

The official said the purpose of the new system was to facilitate the complainants so that they could know the case had been registered, name and number of the investigation officer are shared with them.

“This practice will facilitate the complainant as he or she will not face any hurdle in getting details and updates about the case. The ultimate aim is to facilitate the complainants and make the investigation officer accessible to the complainant,” said the CCPO.