Homeless woman moved to Panah Gah

Islamabad : A homeless woman along with her baby was moved to recently established shelter home (Panah Gah) established by the government in Sector I-11 Islamabad.

The woman along with a toddler who had been living in one of Islamabad’s parks in the cold weather since last several days, was moved to Panah Gah shelter.

A citizen had tweeted about the woman, writing that she was living in Benazir Park of Islamabad’s G-9/3 sector since last four days along with a toddler.

Taking notice of the matter, Member National Assembly Ali Awan directed the district administration to move the homeless woman and her child, who were hungry for several days, to the Panah Gah shelter.

They were allocated a separate room, bedding and food immediately upon their arrival at the shelter.

It is pertinent to mention here that the woman had been divorced by her husband and disowned by her family, due to which she was forced to live on the streets. Later, in a tweet on his social media account, Ali Awan directed the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad to monitor her relocation personally.