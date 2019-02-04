New ideas, new initiatives may make Islamabad Police a better outfit

Islamabad : To make the federal capital police department active and be on its feet instead of sitting on its butt, the new Inspector-General of Police, Amir Zulfiqar, has introduced a series of result oriented initiatives.

Interesting factor in the whole exercise is that now the Islamabad Police also is trying to become more active on social media and using the medium as a tool for monitoring and efficiency enhancement.

Though not many in the city may be aware of the on-line services being offered to them for filing their complaints and resolving their grievances but still the feedback being received against these initiatives sounds pretty encouraging, prompting one to think about creating awareness about these things at mass scale.

Now an aggrieved person need not walk right the way to the nearest or the concerned police station to get one’s complaint registered in person. What one needs now is simply access to a computer with internet facility, tap into the latest help lines and grievance cells created by the Inspector-General of Police of Islamabad and submit one’s grievance(s).

And if one may look into the performance that the Islamabad Police claims to have achieved since launching these facilities, one finds it hard to nurture any serious doubts or suspicions about what they are saying.

And, if that actually happens and this exercise continues to expand further and further, it would also help eliminate the menace of prevailing ‘thanna culture’ and financial corruption where a complainant is ‘culturally’ bound to grease the palms of police officials even if one is a victim to get one’s complaint noted down in official register.

It sounds like a dream situation! You scribble down a complaint on the computer or any other gadget used for the purpose these days, sent it to given address and the next day you find a police official or officer at your doorstep to listen to you officially and start taking measures to redress your complaint.

Yet another major initiative the Islamabad Police has launched is the fight against drugs, particular the use of these drugs in the youth going to the schools and colleges.

The best thing is that now instead of denying a situation that has been staring in their faces for quite some time; the police are accepting its existence.

They are still in a state of denial about the involvement of brethren from their own rank and file in this obnoxious business, but at least they have started talking to probe and prod the heap to unearth the facts and start taking action against those involved.

An important aspect that the Islamabad Police is yet not paying attention to, or if they indeed have been contemplating the issue, is the shortage of manpower and resources in the department to ensure effective policing and crime prevention.

It is understandable that a big chunk of the available manpower, all ranks, is deployed on the security duties all over the city at the important buildings/installations or on protocol duties for the VVIPs. As a result the Islamabad Police is left with an insufficient number of officials and officers to effectively carry out normal policing aimed at vigilance, monitoring, crime prevention and investigations.

We believe somebody somewhere in the Islamabad Police may already have come up with a proposal to separate the protocol and security (offices and installations) and create an independent wing on the lines of the ‘Diplomatic Protection Department’.

One wonders if the Islamabad Police, if already not had had, would ponder upon this idea because they can easily recruit the retired personnel from the Pakistan Armed Forces to create this department as they are already well trained to perform such duties in particular.