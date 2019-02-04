Development of ‘I-series’ sectors may start soon

Islamabad : It is after quite a long time that the Capital Development Authority (CDA) decided to focus on the so far neglected ‘I-series’ sectors in the federal capital and resume the much delayed and much demanded development work.

The new Chairman of the CDA, Amir Ahmed Ali, visited the I-14, I-15 and I-16 sectors along with the Member (Engineering) of the CDA Board and Directors from the concerned departments to have an on-the-ground assessment.

According to the spokesman of the CDA, the chairman and the team realized that there were serious problems, especially the access roads and utility services in sector I-14. Similar conditions prevailed in sector I-16.

The Chairman found the access roads in dilapidated condition and the civic utilities and amenities were hardly available there. The Chairman was briefed about the problems and the causes behind the delay in initiating development activities in the sector by the concerned officers accompanying him.

“The Chairman was apprised that the development activities have been halted in sector I-14 only for want of a small amount of Rs50 million only, owing to which the development contract is pending execution for a long time” the CDA spokesman said.

The Chairman directed the Finance Wing of the Authority to allocate this amount and this issue shall be resolved forthwith to pave the way for resuming development work. It was also decided that development work will commence in the coming week. At the same time, the Director Sanitation has been directed to make some temporary arrangements for solid waste disposal in these areas till proper arrangements are put in place.

The Chairman also issued directions to make assessment of missing services in sectors I-14 and I-16 under a maintenance program. Necessary assessment and planning work should be completed within one month, the Chairman directed.

The Chairman was apprised that the sector I-15 was a budgeted project for which the financial allocations had not been made thus far. Neither the design was signed off due to some procedural matters. Chairman issued directions to resolve procedural matters within three weeks and the process for contracting out should be completed within two to three months.

The Chairman said that several thousand people, who have been allotted plots in these sectors decades ago have already suffered a long wait to get possession of their pieces of land to construct their homes.

“It is the duty of the CDA to expedite the development work in these sectors to be able to hand over the possession of plots to the allottees as soon as possible,” the Chairman said.

The Chairman was briefed that these projects will yield considerable revenue to CDA through utilization of commercial areas, which the Authority has yet to dispose through open auctions. It was also decided that the first charge on revenue receipts from these projects should be on funding the expenses of development and only surplus should be used for other expenses by the CDA.