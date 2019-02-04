Cold, dry weather forecast

LAHORE: Sunny weather with partly cloudy conditions prevailed in the City on Sunday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted mainly cold and dry weather in most parts of the country. However, rain (with snowfall over the hills) is expected at scattered places in Quetta, Kalat, Zhob, Makran, Malakand divisions and Gilgit-Baltistan. Foggy conditions are likely in south Punjab and upper Sindh during morning/night.

No rainfall was recorded at any city. Sunday’s lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Skardu where mercury dropped down to -10°C while in Lahore it was 5.8°C and maximum was 22°C. Water release: Water release from the dams has been increased for meeting the irrigation demand after concluding of annual canal closure.

The outflow from Tarbela Dam increased to 23,000 cusecs. Mangla Dam's outflow stood at 10,000 cusecs. Inflow of Chenab River at Marala was 11,900 cusecs. Water flows at barrages are as follows: Jinnah: Inflow 32,000 cusecs and outflow 32,000 cusecs; Chashma: inflow 26,300 cusecs and outflow 36,000 cusecs; Taunsa: Inflow 23,500 cusecs and outflow 23,200 cusecs; Panjnad: inflow 11,800 cusecs and outflow 7,900 cusecs; Guddu: inflow 26,100 cusecs and outflow 23,600 cusecs; Sukkur: inflow 19,600 cusecs and outflow 4,100 cusecs; Kotri: Inflow 3,700 cusecs and outflow zero cusec.