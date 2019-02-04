Two injured by kite string

Our correspondent

LAHORE: Two people were injured by stray kite string in City on Sunday. A 35-year-old man, Majid and another man, Faqeer Hussain, were injured by stray kite string in the jurisdiction of Factory Area police. They were on their way when stray kite string fell on them, as a result, one of them suffered throat injury and the other had his hand injured. They were admitted to hospital.

180 held for flying kites: Lahore police arrested 180 persons on charges of flying kites on Sunday. As many as 23 people were arrested for flying kites by the City division police, 68 by Cantt division, 30 by Model Town division, 36 by Iqbal Town division, 10 by Civil Lines division and 13 by Sadr division police. Besides, five persons were also arrested on charges of wheelie.

5kg charas, opium seized: Hunjarwal police claimed to have arrested a drug pusher and seized 5kg charas and opium from his possession. The arrested accused was identified as Taiyab. Teacher arrested: Shadbagh police on Sunday arrested a teacher of an academy on charges of beating a girl student. The arrested teacher was identified as Imtiaz.