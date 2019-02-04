Dubai police launch second annual cyber security challenge

DUBAI: Dubai police have launched the second annual cyber security challenge, titled “Capture the Flag”, to inspire cyber security enthusiasts to learn more about computer science and strengthen their problem-solving skills.

According to Dubai police, “Capture the Flag” (CTF) has been designed to encourage the young generation to develop ideas and solutions through a cyber security problem-solving challenge that encompasses forensics and defense methods.

The two-day-challenge, which will begin from February 22 at City Walk, Dubai. Dubai police invited the professional competitors to participate through registering via the challenge’s website to showcase their skills and usage of the latest technologies in defeating cybercrime attacks.

Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri stated that the “Capture the Flag” challenge would attract younger generations to the fields of science, technology and innovation.

The launch of the challenge (CTF) highlights Dubai Police efforts in addressing cybersecurity challenges and preparing the youth for the future by acquiring skills in the cyber security field. As cyber security issues have taken center stage around the globe, organizations are struggling with a worldwide shortage of information security experts.

Thus, cyber security experts require both theoretical and practical educational opportunities. According to Dubai police, the challenge will sharpen the minds of the contestants, motivate generations of young people and increase their knowledge of topics and issues related to the world of information technology and its developments.

All participants will receive souvenirs and giveaways while the winner will be awarded Rs750,000, runner-up will get Rs375,000 and the one standing on 3rd position will be given Rs188,000.