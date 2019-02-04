Peace and Punjabi conference praises opening of Kartarpur Corridor

LAHORE: The International Peace and Punjabi Conference has ended by issuing a declaration known as Lahore declaration.

World Punjabi Congress Chairman Fakhar Zaman said that it was a history making conference and this will lead to peaceful relations between the two countries. He appreciated the Kartarpur Corridor opening decision by Prime Minister Imran Khan. He declared that a bigger conference will be held in Lahore again next year in February.

The speakers on the third day of the conference included known Punjabi educationist Gurdeep Kaur, President of Indian Chapter of WPC Dr. Deepak Manmohan Singh, Abdal Bela, President of Ludhiana Sahit Academy Gurbhajan Singh, Professor Dr Vanita Manchanda, PILAC Director General Dr Sughra Sadaf, Mudassir Butt, Farrukh Sohail, Ashfaq Nabar, Sehajpreet Singh Mangat and others.

Afternoon session was devoted to poetry recital. The poets included Bushra Ejaz, Neelma Durrani, Shehrpreet, Abbas Mirza, Dr Fatima Hassan, Dr Vanita Manchanda, Dr Sughra Sadaf, Hakeem Arshad Shahzad, Manjinder Dhanoa, Darshan Butter and others.

In the end, World Punjabi Congress Chairman said that it was a history making conference and this will lead to peaceful relations between the two countries. He hoped that by that time the first ever Punjabi University will start functioning in Lahore. A peace declaration was issued in the end.

First ever Punjabi University should be established in Lahore. The flag ceremony at the Wagah Border by both countries with unwanted gesticulation should end and be replaced by peaceful messages. Punjabi should be a language of education at the primary level. Visas between Pakistan & India should be liberalised and should be issued as multiple visas.

Those Indians and Pakistanis who were born before partition should get visa at arrival at the borders. All languages spoken in Pakistan are the National languages of Pakistan. The members of provincial assembly should address the assembly in Punjabi. The conference paid tribute to both the countries for the opening of Kartarpur Corridor.

There should be more exchanges between writers, artists, sportsmen and businessmen. On the 595th birthday of Guru Nanak Dev Ji an International Mushaira will be held in Pakistan which will be attended by 25 poets each from both India and Pakistan and other countries as well.

It was appreciated that the Government gave special permission to the Indian delegates of this peace conference to visit Nankana Sahib. Conference paid compliments to Fakhar Zaman, late Dr Satinder Singh Noor and Dr Deepak Manmohan Singh, who have been continuously working for the promotion of Punjabi language and culture since 1986.

A special note of appreciation was given to Dr Sughra Sadaf for arranging a mega cultural programme. Punjab assembly's note which is pending proceedings in Supreme Court for the recognition of Punjabi at the primary level should be pursued.