‘Queen Elizabeth to be evacuated’

British officials have revived Cold War emergency plans to relocate the royal family should there be riots in London if Britain suffers a disruptive departure from the European Union (EU) next month, two Sunday newspapers reported.“These emergency evacuation plans have been in existence since the Cold War, but have now been repurposed in the event of civil disorder following a no-deal Brexit,” The Sunday Times said, quoting an unnamed source.
