February 4, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
February 4, 2019

Ex-MPA’s brother booked for selling Hujra shrine land

Top Story

LAHORE: Ejaz Shah Gilani, brother of former MPA Afzal Shah Gilani and uncle of former provincial minister Ali Raza Gilani, has been booked for selling the land of the Hujra Shah Muqeem shrine.

Ejaz, who is the custodian of the Darbar Hujra Shah Muqeem, has been accused of selling 76 Kanals and 10 Marlas of Waqf land. Under the law, this land can’t be transferred to any party. The case has been registered through the Anti-Corruption Circle Office against Ejaz Shah, Patwari Iqbal Dogar, Abdul Aziz, Revenue Officer Mushtaq Ahmed and Barkat Ali.

Ejaz belongs to a well-known political family of Hujra Shah Muqeem. His brother Afzal served as an MPA for multiple terms besides holding the portfolio of Punjab minister for Health, Housing and Physical Planning whereas his nephew Ali Raza served as an MPA in 2002, 2008 and 2013.

Ali served as Punjab Minister for Housing between 2002 and 2007 and later as minister for Higher Education in the cabinet of Shahbaz Sharif.

