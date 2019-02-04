close
Mon Feb 04, 2019
MR
Monitoring Report
February 4, 2019

President Ghani sacks key MoI generals

Top Story

KABUL: Sources confirmed to TOLO News that President Ashraf Ghani has sacked three generals from Ministry of Interior Affairs (MoI) but according to the sources, the motive behind the decision is unknown so far.

According to the sources, the officials include Gen. Janan Barikzai, first Deputy Minister of Interior; Gen. Akhtar Ibrahimi, Deputy Minister of Interior for Security and Gen. Najib Aman, head of counterterrorism department of the ministry.

Gen. Janan Barikzai was appointed as first Deputy Minister of Interior in May 2017. Gen. Akhtar Ibrahimi has served as deputy head of President’s Protective Service (PPS) in 2016 and then he was appointed as head of PPS. He was appointed as Deputy Minister of Interior for Security last year.

Meanwhile, Gen. Najib Aman was appointed as head of counterterrorism department of Ministry of Interior in 2016. Hours after reports on the removal of the officials, the National Security Advisor Hamdulalh Mohib’s office said in a statement that new deputies were appointed for the Ministry of Interior Affairs.

According to Mohib’s office, Abdul Saboor Qane was appointed as first Deputy Minister of Interior, Khoshal Sadat as Senior Deputy Minister of Interior for Security and Mahir Yaqubi was appointed as head of counterterrorism department of the ministry.

