Progress, development to be evident in two years: Khusro

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning and Statistics Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar said on Sunday that the progress and development of the country will become evident in the next two years.

He said that the South Punjab Secretariat would start functioning in June. Speaking to the media here, the minister claimed that the past governments ruined administrative structure of the country, adding the incumbent government was taking measures for its overhauling.

“The government has signed three more agreements with China,” he informed. “These include industrial development, agricultural cooperation and socio-economic development.” He said that bridges over The Indus will be completed this year.

The minister said that thepower projects and water preservation projects will be launched in Rahim Yar Khan this year. A couple of weeks ago, Bakhtiar had said China would release $1 billion grant for less privileged areas in the country.

Khusro Bakhtiar said that the government would take benefit from the Chinese model to eliminate poverty from the country. He said that China would also invest in petrochemical sector.

He said that special economic zones under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would be made functional soon. He said that the government would take measures to boost agriculture sector and would reduce import. The minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s focus was on elimination poverty from the country. He said that the PTI-led government was finalising Gwadar’s master plan.