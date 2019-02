Ahsan storms into Finnish Open final

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Ahsan Ayaz reached the final of the $5500 Finnish Open at Mikkeli, Finland on Sunday. Top seed Ahsan overpowered Yuri Farneti of Italy 11-8, 9-11, 5-11, 11-6, 11-6 in 61 minutes in the semis. He will now face third seed Miko Aijanen of Finland in the title match.