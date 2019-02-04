Marta Women FC to hold coaching clinics

KARACHI: Karachi-based Marta Women FC plans to hold coaching clinics in various schools and colleges of Sindh in order to educate women about football.

The club said on Sunday that two coaches will conduct training programme which will last for three months.“We have already picked coaches Hamza Farooq and Ambreen Hameed who will conduct clinics. Both are qualified coaches,” Marta Women FC President Raees Khan told ‘The News’.

He said the basic purpose of clinics was to spread awareness among women about football.“The programme will help women to learn about football. The issue is that we have teams but there is dearth of women players,” Raees said. He urged the corporate sector to back the cause, adding, it will help women’s football in Sindh.