close
Mon Feb 04, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
February 4, 2019

Marta Women FC to hold coaching clinics

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
February 4, 2019

KARACHI: Karachi-based Marta Women FC plans to hold coaching clinics in various schools and colleges of Sindh in order to educate women about football.

The club said on Sunday that two coaches will conduct training programme which will last for three months.“We have already picked coaches Hamza Farooq and Ambreen Hameed who will conduct clinics. Both are qualified coaches,” Marta Women FC President Raees Khan told ‘The News’.

He said the basic purpose of clinics was to spread awareness among women about football.“The programme will help women to learn about football. The issue is that we have teams but there is dearth of women players,” Raees said. He urged the corporate sector to back the cause, adding, it will help women’s football in Sindh.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports