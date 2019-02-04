4500 people participate in Karachi City Marathon

KARACHI: As many as 4500 people from different walks of life featured in the Commissioner Karachi City Marathon 2019 here at DHA on Sunday.

In under-19 boys 10km race, Amir Abbas claimed first position, Sajjad ended second, while Arbab Tanvir finished third. In under-19 girls 5km race, Sehrish finished at the summit. She was followed by Ayesha Yamin and Esha Affan with second and third position respectively.

Ali Hasan won the Under-29 men’s 10km category event. Mohammad Amjad Bilal got second and Mohammad Asghar finished third. Farah won the under-29 women 5km race, while Razia Bano and Maria Malik claimed second and third position respectively.

Haroon Gill won the over-30 men’s 10km race, while Isa Parya and Imran Athar got second and third position. Hira Dewan finished first in above 30 women 5km race. Kaukab Sarwar got second and Razia Soomro claimed third position.

In special kids (boys) 1km event, Mohammad Affan got first position, Rana Hasan claimed second, while Hassan Ali finished third. In special kids (girls) 1km race, Humaira Kazim got first position, while Arry Mubarak and Maham Zehra got second and third positions respectively.Affan stood first in special kids wheelchair.Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah was present at the closing ceremony.