close
Mon Feb 04, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
February 4, 2019

Colombia grab Davis Cup finals berth at 51st attempt

Sports

AFP
February 4, 2019

PARIS: Former champions Serbia, Germany, Australia and Italy punched tickets to the new-format Davis Cup finals on Saturday while Colombia silenced seven-time winners Sweden to earn a shot at the trophy at their 51st attempt.

Since 1959 the determined South Americans have tried but failed to make it through to the finals.

But half a century of heartache was forgotten when Juan-Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah clinched the doubles to give them an unassailable 3-0 lead over Sweden to jubilant scenes in Bogota.Alejandro Gonzalez swept aside Elias Ymer 6-3, 6-3 to win the tie 4-0, with the fifth rubber unplayed.

Joining them in November’s revamped finals in Madrid are Serbia.Without Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic, Serbia watched their 2-0 overnight lead evaporate in Tashkent as Uzbekistan roared back to send their clash to a fifth rubber.

Denis Istomin partnered Sanjar Fayziev to a 2-6, 6-1, 6-3 win over Nikola Milojevic and Viktor Troicki in the doubles before he downed Dusan Lajovic 6-3, 6-4 in the singles.But Filip Krajinovic picked up the decisive point by coming from behind to beat world number 280 Sanjar Fayziev 4-6, 6-3, 6-0.

Germany eased to victory over Hungary as Jan-Lennard Struff and Tim Puetz strolled to a 6-2, 6-3 doubles triumph to seal an unassailable 3-0 advantage. Alexander Zverev cruised to a 6-3, 6-4 win over Gabor Borsos and Philipp Kohlschreiber beat David Szintai in three sets to make it a 5-0 whitewash in Frankfurt.

Australia romped to a 4-0 rout of Bosnia and Herzegovina in Adelaide, as John Peers and Jordan Thompson clinched the tie with a 7-5, 6-1 defeat of Mirza Basic and Tomislav Brkic in the doubles.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports