Colombia grab Davis Cup finals berth at 51st attempt

PARIS: Former champions Serbia, Germany, Australia and Italy punched tickets to the new-format Davis Cup finals on Saturday while Colombia silenced seven-time winners Sweden to earn a shot at the trophy at their 51st attempt.
Since 1959 the determined South Americans have tried but failed to make it through to the finals.
But half a century of heartache was forgotten when Juan-Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah clinched the doubles to give them an unassailable 3-0 lead over Sweden to jubilant scenes in Bogota.Alejandro Gonzalez swept aside Elias Ymer 6-3, 6-3 to win the tie 4-0, with the fifth rubber unplayed.
Joining them in November’s revamped finals in Madrid are Serbia.Without Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic, Serbia watched their 2-0 overnight lead evaporate in Tashkent as Uzbekistan roared back to send their clash to a fifth rubber.
Denis Istomin partnered Sanjar Fayziev to a 2-6, 6-1, 6-3 win over Nikola Milojevic and Viktor Troicki in the doubles before he downed Dusan Lajovic 6-3, 6-4 in the singles.But Filip Krajinovic picked up the decisive point by coming from behind to beat world number 280 Sanjar Fayziev 4-6, 6-3, 6-0.
Germany eased to victory over Hungary as Jan-Lennard Struff and Tim Puetz strolled to a 6-2, 6-3 doubles triumph to seal an unassailable 3-0 advantage. Alexander Zverev cruised to a 6-3, 6-4 win over Gabor Borsos and Philipp Kohlschreiber beat David Szintai in three sets to make it a 5-0 whitewash in Frankfurt.
Australia romped to a 4-0 rout of Bosnia and Herzegovina in Adelaide, as John Peers and Jordan Thompson clinched the tie with a 7-5, 6-1 defeat of Mirza Basic and Tomislav Brkic in the doubles.
