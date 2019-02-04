West Indies crush England again for series win

NORTH SOUND, Antigua and Barbuda: Kemar Roach and captain Jason Holder led another rout of the England batting line-up as the West Indies completed a crushing series-clinching 10-wicket victory after tea on the third day of the second Test at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Saturday.

Trailing by 119 runs at the start of the second innings after Darren Bravo’s ultra-patient half-century extended the West Indies first innings total to 306 in the morning, England were demolished for 132 with Roach and Holder claiming four wickets each.

Openers Kraigg Brathwaite and John Campbell then enjoyed the formality of knocking off the 14 runs required for victory in 2.1 overs, Campbell sealing the result in style by hoisting James Anderson for six over midwicket.

Following on a 381-run hammering of the visitors in the first Test in Barbados a week earlier, the result gave the West Indies the series 2-0 with the final match of the rubber starting next Saturday in St Lucia.

“We’re hungry for success,” said a delighted Holder.“This group has been together for a while and we have been doing some exceptional things.”A dejected England captain Joe Root said: “It’s been frustrating. I think we’ve been outperformed once again and that’s quite hard to take.”

While Roach (four for 52, match analysis of eight for 82) and Holder (four for 43) claimed the main bowling honours, fellow pacer Alzarri Joseph’s contribution was especially significant given that he decided to continue playing the match despite the passing of his ailing mother, Sharon, early in the morning.

He claimed the wickets of Root and debutant opener Joe Denly just before the end of the afternoon session after Holder made the first two breakthroughs in removing Rory Burns and Jonny Bairstow after an opening partnership of 35.

West Indies won toss

England 1st Innings 187 all out (M Ali 60; Roach 4-30)

West Indies 1st Innings 306 all out (D M Bravo 50; Broad 3-53, Ali 3-62)

England 2nd Innings

R Burns c Campbell b Holder 16

J Denly b Joseph 17

J Bairstow b Holder 14

*J Root c Dowrich b Joseph 7

J Buttler lbw Holder 24

B Stokes b Roach 11

M Ali b Roach 4

†B Foakes lbw Roach 13

S Curran not out 13

S Broad lbw Roach 0

J Anderson c Joseph b Holder 0

Extras (lb 3, w 2) 5

Total (all out; 42.1 overs) 132

Fall: 1-35, 2-49, 3-56, 4-59, 5-88, 6-96, 7-118, 8-118, 9-125, 10-132

Bowling: Roach 13-2-52-4 (1 w); Gabriel 10-3-22-0 (1 w); Holder 12.1-2-43-4; Joseph 7-4-12-2

West Indies 2nd Innings

K Brathwaite not out 5

J Campbell not out 11

Extras (lb 1) 1

Total (0 wickets; 2.1 overs) 17

Did not bat: D Bravo, S Hope, R Chase, S Hetmyer, †S Dowrich, *J Holder, K Roach, A Joseph, S Gabriel

Bowling: Anderson 1.1-0-10-0; Broad 1-0-6-0

Result: West Indies won by 10 wickets

Man of the Match: Kemar Roach (West Indies)

Series: West Indies led three-match series 2-0

Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (Sri Lanka) and Chris Gaffaney (New Zealand). TV umpire: Rod Tucker (Australia). Match referee: Jeff Crowe (New Zealand)