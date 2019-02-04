Asia-Pacific Championships Seniors 2019

Pakistan to field three judokas if ‘financial issues get resolved’

By our correspondent

KARACHI: Pakistan Judo Federation’s (PJF) senior official on Sunday said that if the financial issues do not obstruct the federation then Pakistan will field at least three top judokas in the Asia-Pacific Championships Seniors 2019 to be held in Fujairah, UAE, in April.

“If we are able to manage some funds then we plan to field at least three fighters in the continental event,” PJF vice-president Masood Ahmed told ‘The News’.He was quick to add that Japan-based Olympian Shah Hussain, Qaiser Afridi and Japan-based Amina Toyoda were on the radar of the PJF for the event.

He said the continental event would be tougher this time as nations of Oceania will also feature in the competitions.Masood said that medal in the event by a fighter will boost his or her points which are necessary for fighting for an Olympic seat.

“If you get gold in it means it will give you around 200 points that will boost your chances during the Olympic journey,” the official said.Shah wrote history when he became the first Pakistani judoka to make it to the 2016 Rio Olympics.

But this time the situation does not seem favourable. The federal government is not in a position to back Pakistan’s top athletes’ Olympic bid as it wants to restructure the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB).The task force on sports headed by Ehsan Mani has already submitted the recommendations before the federal minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Fehmida Mirza.

On the previous occasion, Shah Hussain was properly supported by the federal government in his Olympic bid which ultimately enabled him to carve an Olympic niche in the 2016 Rio Games on the basis of the continental quota.

Masood also informed that the 2019 World Championships in Japan in September-October and Grand Salam in the same country in November were also on the radar of the federation.“It’s good that both these key events will be hosted by Japan and our two Tokyo-based fighters Shah and Amina will have no problem in featuring in the twin events,” said Masood, also a former PJF secretary.