Starc credits Andre Adams for red-ball revival

CANBERRA: Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc has credited counsel from former New Zealand all-rounder Andre Adams for his turnaround in Test cricket, after he bagged 5-54 against Sri Lanka on day three of the Canberra Test.

Starc’s returns meant that the visitors were bowled out for 215 in the first innings in reply to Australia’s 534-5 declared.

It was before the Sri Lanka Tests that Starc sought help from Adams, who is the bowling coach at New South Wales, and it worked for him.“I had a really nice session with Andre Adams before the Sri Lankan series,” Starc said after the day.

“It was great to talk to him about getting that feeling back, rather than having to do anything technically – I’ve played enough cricket to know what works and doesn’t work and to go back to things that set me straight.“It was more that feeling of the ball coming out of the hand nicely and getting and timing and rhythm back. The rhythm has felt quite good throughout the summer.”

Starc had come in for criticism from former Australia spinner Shane Warne and former England captain Michael Vaughan, but the left-arm pacer said he hadn’t been listening to the “450” coaches offering him advice.

“I am my own best coach and I know what’s best for me,” Starc said.“Perhaps little things haven’t been quite there that resulted in not-so-good stuff. It’s been great to chat to him (Adams) and even Mitch Johnson and other guys I’ve worked with quite closely over the years to get that mindset back.”