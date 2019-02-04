Nida, Anam lead Pak Women to victory

KARACHI: Sana Mir became the first Asian cricketer to appear in 100 women’s T20Is, and played her part with the ball with two strikes, but Nida Dar and Anam Amin cornered the limelight with sterling performances as Pakistan Women bounced back to win the third and final T20I against West Indies by 12 runs.

Pakistan had been wiped out by 71 runs in the first game, but they pushed West Indies hard in the second, tying the match before going down in the Super Over as Deandra Dottin played a starring role.

In the third, they lifted their game further, Nida’s 53 first taking them to a strong 150 for 6 and Anam then picking up three wickets to stop West Indies at 138 for 8. It was only their second T20I win over West Indies in 12 games.

After Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat, Javeria Khan struck a couple of boundaries early before being dismissed, but then Umaima Sohail and captain Bismah Maroof added 34 runs in quick time to put the team on course for a good total.

Once they had fallen, Nida took charge, hitting five fours and two sixes in her second T20I half-century, her 40-ball 53 and Aliya Riaz’s 23-ball 24 not out helping Pakistan record their best batting performance of the series.

West Indies’ response began badly, Anam sent Kycia Knight back for a duck before Sana dismissed Shemaine Campbelle.Deandra Dottin led West Indies’ recovery, scoring 46 in 29 balls, but with wickets falling frequently enough, Pakistan were always in front.

Anam picked up 3-34, while Sana grabbed 2-21.“Every match for Pakistan is a wonderful opportunity and a big responsibility,” Geo TV quoted Sana as saying.“I have been privileged to represent Pakistan for so long and have given my best in every match for my country with best of my ability,” she said.

The right-arm bowler was part of Pakistan inaugural T20I team which played against Ireland in 2009. Since then, she has missed just two matches for Pakistan and that too because of an injury.The two teams will now face off in a three-match ODI series, starting in Dubai from February 7.