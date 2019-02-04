Khawaja smacks century as SL chase massive total

CANBERRA: Usman Khawaja finally found form again to stroke a fine century Sunday and steer Australia into a massive lead over Sri Lanka as the tourists battle to stay in the second Test at Canberra.

At stumps, the visitors were 17 without loss, chasing a huge 516 to win with two days remaining after Tim Paine declared Australia’s second innings at 196 for three.Dimuth Karunaratne and Lahiru Thirimanne were both unbeaten on eight, weathering some 30 minutes before bad light stopped play slightly early.

Sri Lanka had resumed the third day at 123 for three and in a hostile morning session lost four wickets and Kusal Perera, who retired after being hit on the head by a bouncer.Their resistence folded in the second over after lunch, with Mitchell Starc taking five wickets to leave them trailing by 319 after Australia’s first innings 534 for five declared.

Paine opted against the follow-on in Australia’s last Test batting opportunity before the Ashes tour to England later this year.Khawaja padded up knowing his place in that squad was in doubt after managing a high-score of just 72 across six Tests in a lacklustre summer.

He responded in emphatic fashion, smashing his eighth Test ton off 134 balls. Paine declared with Khawaja on 101 and Head not out 59, following his first innings 161.But it was far from plain sailing. Marcus Harris again failed, out for 14 with Kusal Mendis taking a superb diving catch at slip off Kasun Rajitha, throwing his Ashes place into question.

Mendis held another catch to dismiss Burns for nine, this time off Vishwa Fernando, and Rajitha struck again to remove Marnus Labuschagne for four.In an incident-packed morning, Jhye Richardson and Pat Cummins opened with a slew of bouncers.Both Perera and Dhananjaya de Silva took blows to the head in the opening two overs.

Australia won toss

Australia 1st Innings 534-5 dec (J Burns 180, T Head 161; Fernando 3-126)

Sri Lanka 1st Innings

F D M Karunaratne c Patterson b Starc 59

H D R L Thirimanne c Khawaja b Lyon 41

*L D Chandimal c Paine b Starc 15

B K G Mendis b Cummins 6

MDKJ Perera retired hurt 29

D M de Silva hit wicket b Starc 25

†N Dickwella lbw b Labuschagne 25

C Karunaratne c Starc b Lyon 0

M D K Perera c Paine b Starc 10

C A K Rajitha not out 0

M V T Fernando b Starc 0

Extras (b 1, lb 4) 5

Total (9 wickets; 68.3 overs) 215

Fall: 1-90, 2-101, 3-120, 3-157, 4-180, 5-181, 6-182, 7-215, 8-215, 9-215

Bowling: Starc 13.3-2-54-5; Richardson 15-4-49-0; Cummins 14-3-32-1; Lyon 24-6-70-2; Labuschagne 2-1-5-1

Australia 2nd Innings

M S Harris c Mendis b Rajitha 14

J A Burns c Mendis b Fernando 9

U T Khawaja not out 101

M Labuschagne c Dickwella b Rajitha 4

T M Head not out 59

Extras (nb 6, w 3) 9

Total (3 wickets, dec; 47 overs) 196

Did not bat: K R Patterson, *T D Paine, P J Cummins, M A Starc, J A Richardson, N M Lyon

Fall: 1-16, 2-25, 3-37

Bowling: Fernando 11-1-43-1 (w 1); Rajitha 13-2-64-2 (w 2, nb 4); Perera 15-3-52-0; Karunaratne 4-1-18-0 (nb 2); de Silva 4-0-19-0

Sri Lanka 2nd Innings

F D M Karunaratne not out 8

H D R L Thirimanne not out 8

Extras (lb 1) 1

Total (0 wickets; 6 overs) 17

Yet to bat: *L D Chandimal, B K G Mendis, M D K J Perera, D M de Silva, †N Dickwella , M D K Perera, C Karunaratne, M V T Fernando, C A K Rajitha

Bowling: Starc 3-1-6-0; Richardson 2-0-9-0; Lyon 1-0-1-0

Umpires: Richard Illingworth and Michael Gough (England). TV umpire: Marais Erasmus (South Africa). Match referee: Javagal Srinath (India)