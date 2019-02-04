Snowfall forces cancellation of Garmisch’s giant slalom

GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, Germany: Heavy snowfall has also forced the cancellation of the men’s giant slalom in Garmisch-Partenkirchen on Sunday, whiting out the entire weekend’s World Cup action after the downhill was called off the day before.

Organisers say they had no choice but to cancel a planned second day of racing afer 30cms of new snow fell overnight. "It is supposed to snow until midday, when we have so much to clear away, it would damage the piste. Unfortunately, we have no chance," said race director Markus Waldner glumly.