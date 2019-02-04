close
Mon Feb 04, 2019
AFP
February 4, 2019

Boat sinks at Greece border

World

THESSALONIKI, Greece: A search was under way on Sunday for four suspected migrants, three of them children, believed missing after trying to cross the river Evros from Turkey into Greece, local police said.

Twelve people overall were in a dinghy that sank on Saturday. Eight of them managed to swim to safety and alerted the authorities. The river Evros has seen increased migrant traffic since Greek and EU naval patrols intensified in the Aegean in 2016.

