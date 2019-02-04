Same old ways

Every new government takes power promising to either revive or privatise PIA. It injects cash into the struggling national carrier, justifying it by saying it is necessary to keep the lights on. But reforms are slow to come, losses continue to mount and nothing is ever done. The PTI government, too, seems to be following this well-worn path. Last week, PIA officials told the Public Accounts Committee that the national airline’s losses now stand at Rs360 billion – an increase of 226 percent in the last eight years. Only 25 of its 32 airplanes are operational, with some reports indicating that the airline cannot afford to replace spare parts and is simply shifting them from one plane to another on an ad-hoc basis. PIA is also stuck in a circular debt crisis as it is owed money by different government departments, and in turn cannot make its own payments.

It is clear to everyone that PIA is mired in crisis and fresh thinking is needed. Where new ideas are expected to come from is a problem. In the last year, PIA has had four different heads, with the last one – Musharraf Rasool Cyan – having had his appointment annulled by the Supreme Court. The new CEO Air Marshal Arshad Malik has not made much of an auspicious start.

PIA’s policies have been remarkably small-bore when considering the scale of the crisis. It has shut down unprofitable international routes to Tokyo and New York but other than that there seems no plan besides receiving more government bailouts. The airline has been badly hit by the devaluation of the rupee as it is dependent on imported oil but it is surprising that PIA does not even have a fuel hedging policy that could help it withstand large fluctuations in the international price of oil. The government has made suggestions like shifting the headquarters of PIA from Karachi to Islamabad and handing it control of the new airport in Islamabad but these would do nothing to change its fortunes. Privatisation too does not seem much of an option for now because of the widespread job losses it would cause at a time when the economy is in a serious downturn; and it is not even clear if there would be a willing buyer. The government has promised a fresh approach in how it tackles PIA but so far it has offered more of the same.