Smart cities

None of the cities in today’s Pakistan is livable or sustainable. We need smart cities in Naya Pakistan to improve sustainability, create economic development, and enhance the quality of life for people living and working in the cities. The authorities need to develop the cities with respect to the economic, social and environmental needs of the present and the future.

The time has come to minimise transport needs, reduce service delivery costs, and maximise ruthless land use as we see from Karachi to Islamabad. These moves, among others, will ensure that the city reduces congestion, creates spaces dedicated to recreational uses, and enhances service delivery, improving citizens’ quality of life.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad