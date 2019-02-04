close
Mon Feb 04, 2019
February 4, 2019

Do no harm

Newspost

February 4, 2019

In Pakistan, despite government efforts, people who identify as transgender face a discriminatory behavior. A recent post on social media highlights the cruelty that was practiced in a healthcare institution. In Kohat, a transgender person died after being denied medical treatment. This outraged the people who were with the patient.

But even their protest couldn’t make the hospital management provide treatment to the injured patient who later died. While the government has taken various steps to protect the rights of the transgender community, such incidents show that the community is still not being treated respectfully. The recent case of the death of the transgender person after not being given proper attention is yet another example of such marginalisation.

Shazim Shujrah

Shikarpur

