Standing water

In almost every Pakistani city, residents are facing the problem of overflowing sewerage waste. It goes without saying that aside from the unbearable stench and the difficulties commuters face, this sewerage water poses serious health hazards to the public. There have been numerous reports of young children losing their lives after falling into open manholes that were not visible due to stagnant water. What is even worse is that this sewerage water has mixed with clean water lines and contaminated them.

The important thing here to understand is that the underlying problem is not only of the standing water on the streets. The entire sewerage network should be rebuilt. The sewerage lines network of every major city in Pakistan is currently based on pipes made from reinforced concrete cement (RCC) or asbestos cement (AC). Millions of rupees have been allocated for the repair work and the replacement of lines, yet there is no improvement in the system. The authorities should use another material to repair the sewerage network and resolve this problem as soon as possible.

Rafia Zafar

Karachi