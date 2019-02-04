Cloud computing

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
It seems that the technological era has finally come to Pakistan. The president’s Initiative on Artificial Intelligence and Computing (PIAIC) is a programme that will allow every Pakistani to develop new skills.
The day is not far when people will use AI technology in Pakistan. The president should be appreciated for bringing latest technology in the country.
Adnan Ahmed Channa
Islamabad
