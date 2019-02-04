Food security

Decades of research on economy and society has helped highlight the path to innovation for a country. Researchers have found that innovation, research and economic prosperity start with an increase in farm production. This is because once a farmer starts making more money, he starts hiring help which allows his children to pursue education. But if a farmer is earning less, he will have to ask his children to work on the farm. If the government wants to increase economic activities and enhance innovation, research and arts in Pakistan, it must take step to increase farm production.

Pakistan’s farm output, at present, is 60 to 75 percent lower than the developed nations’. By using the billion tree project model, the government can install drip or sprinkler irrigation system on a billion farms, which will help increase farm production by up to 50 percent while also save over 60 percent water. These irrigation methods will also reduce the need for fertilisers and pesticides on farms. Extra food production will also attract more players into the food processing industry that can increase value and shelf life of food, improving food security in Pakistan.

Engr Shahryar Khan Baseer

Peshawar