Mon Feb 04, 2019
February 4, 2019

School van fees

Newspost

In Turbat, transport owners have increased school van fees by at least 20 percent. For parents who send more than one child to school, paying monthly van fees is becoming increasingly difficult.

Since school vans are privately owned, the government cannot regulate their charges. However, keeping in view the number of people who are affected by such economic liberty, the education authorities must intervene and fix a per-km rate for all school vans owners. In Turbat, many students still walk to school. But what about those who live far? The authorities concerned must take action against the sudden increase in school fee.

Dostain Muhammad Bakhsh

Turbat

