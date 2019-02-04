close
Mon Feb 04, 2019
February 4, 2019

Students’ future

Newspost

February 4, 2019

Khairpur Medical College was established and inaugurated by then chief minister of Sindh, Syed Qaim Ali Shah. That was back in 2012 and it is unfortunate that to date the college cannot be registered. The authorities’ negligence has now put the future of students (the first batch that was enrolled in the college) at great risk. The PMDC has refused to give recognition to the college as it lacks basic faculties.

But the institute has failed to realise that many students have already completed their academic sessions and by not registering the college, the authorities are denying them their degrees. In our country, no one really cares about the issues faced by students. The Sindh government should figure out a solution to this problem on an urgent basis.

Khola Anwar

Pano Akil

