Haj subsidy

The recent decision by the government to increase the Haj fee while abolishing the subsidy must be reconsidered. While it is true that this religious obligation is only obligatory on a person who has enough means, the poor also have the desire to visit the place which has a huge religious importance. Many private travel companies also offer Haj packages but those are in millions and cater to only the rich.

Government packages were the only option for those who wanted to perform a religious duty in affordable prices. Whenever a decision is taken to increase government revenue, why do the authorities always target the poor? Our government representative has casually mentioned that the pilgrimage is for well-off people. I think living is only for the rich as only they can afford almost everything. Still, the nation will request the government to reconsider its decision.

Yasira Mansoor

Makran