Two dead, 16 injured in traffic collision

Two labourers were killed and 16 others injured after a collision between two vehicles in the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) neighbourhood in the wee hours of Sunday.

Police said the accident took place at Khayaban-e-Shujaat, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Darakhshan police station, when a speeding truck carrying milk cans rammed into a Hilux and injured 18 labourers.

The injured were taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, where two of them died during treatment. The deceased were later identified as only Junaid and Bhutto. Police claimed to have arrested the truck driver responsible for the incident.