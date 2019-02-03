close
Sun Feb 03, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
February 3, 2019

French priest jailed for abuse

World

AFP
February 3, 2019

COLMAR: A French priest was Friday sentenced to five years, two without parole, for sexually assaulting four young female parishioners, one of whom was just nine when the offences started, and embezzling 100,000 euros ($115,000) to pay one of his victims. The trial was held behind closed doors at Colmar Criminal Court, in northeast France, which publicly announced the sentence late Friday. The 60-year-old cleric, who will have to spend at least two years behind bars and be under restrictions for the rest of his term, could have faced up to 10 years in prison. The priest will also have to undergo psychological treatment, which he has already started, according to his lawyers. Under the judgement, he is forbidden from contacting his victims or any activity involving minors. He is also barred from staying in the Alsace region, where the offences were committed. His sentence was lighter than that sought by the public prosecutor, who had asked for four years in prison followed by three years under a supervision order. The trial was held behind closed doors at the request of three of the four victims, who were minors at the start of the offences, the youngest just nine.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World