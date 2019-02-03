French priest jailed for abuse

COLMAR: A French priest was Friday sentenced to five years, two without parole, for sexually assaulting four young female parishioners, one of whom was just nine when the offences started, and embezzling 100,000 euros ($115,000) to pay one of his victims. The trial was held behind closed doors at Colmar Criminal Court, in northeast France, which publicly announced the sentence late Friday. The 60-year-old cleric, who will have to spend at least two years behind bars and be under restrictions for the rest of his term, could have faced up to 10 years in prison. The priest will also have to undergo psychological treatment, which he has already started, according to his lawyers. Under the judgement, he is forbidden from contacting his victims or any activity involving minors. He is also barred from staying in the Alsace region, where the offences were committed. His sentence was lighter than that sought by the public prosecutor, who had asked for four years in prison followed by three years under a supervision order. The trial was held behind closed doors at the request of three of the four victims, who were minors at the start of the offences, the youngest just nine.