Sun Feb 03, 2019
AFP
February 3, 2019

Turkey captures IS men on Syria border

World

AFP
February 3, 2019

ISTANBUL: Troops captured four Islamic State (IS) suspects in a Turkish town on the Syrian border while they were attempting to cross the frontier illegally, the defence ministry announced on Saturday. Border units from the Turkish armed forces captured the four “Daesh terrorists” on Friday in the Akcakale district of Sanliurfa in southeast Turkey, the ministry said on its official Twitter account, using an Arabic acronym for IS. One of the suspects, identified as Feride Samur, was being sought with a red notice arrest warrant, the state-run Anadolu news agency reported. IS jihadists are blamed in Turkey for a spate of terror attacks including a 2015 bombing on a peace rally in the capital Ankara’s train station that claimed 100 lives. Turkey has boosted security at its border crossings to prevent any infiltrations and allowed a US-led international coalition to launch air raids on the group’s bases in Syria from its soil.

