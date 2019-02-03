Six booked for preparing fake arms licences

FAISALABAD: The Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) on Saturday booked six people on the charge of preparing fake arms licences.

ACE Regional Director Mehr Shafqatullah Mushtaq told reporters that the ACE registered a case against DC Office Superintendent of Arms and Licencing Branch Sh Nadeem Shahid, Basharat Ali, Abdur Rauf, Mian Riaz, Muhammad Zubair and Muhammad Ramazan. He informed that the gang members were allegedly busy preparing bogus arms licences in Faisalabad. A raiding party under the supervision of ACE Chiniot Director Investigation conducted an inquiry against the gang and found that they were involved in issuing bogus arms licences to various people. Meanwhile, the ACE also registered a case against Revenue patwari Zaghamul Haq of Faisalabad, his Munshi Muhammad Arshad of Chak 245/RB and property dealers Zulfiqar Ahmad and Ghulam Rasool of Peoples Colony.

TWO DEAD IN ACCIDENT: Two youth were killed in a road accident at Noshahi Chowk on Saturday. Muhammad Irfan and Muhammad Ali were on their way when their bike rammed into a container. As a result, both died on the spot. Meanwhile, Muhammad Younis, Muhammad Faisal and an unidentified youth were killed in separate road accidents.