‘Govt trying to provide best health facilities to masses’

OKARA: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that the government is trying to provide best health facilities to the masses.

She said this during her surprise visit to the DHQ Hospital here on Saturday. Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minority Affairs Ijaz Alam Agustin and Deputy Commissioner Maryam Khan were also present.

The ministers visited different wards of the hospital with the MS and inquired about the different facilities being provided at the hospital. She also asked the administration from provision of free medicines to the patients.

Later, the ministers and other dignitaries visited the DHQ Hospital in the main city and inspected emergency ward, labour room, surgical ward and Shelter Home. The ministers termed the sanitation conditions of the hospital satisfactory. DC Maryam Khan also expressed satisfaction over the performance of the MS.

The ministers also enquired about the health of the under treatment patients and met their relatives.

The patients and their relatives were also enquired about the standard of treatment facilities and provision of free of cost medicines.

Talking to journalists, the Health minister said that the PTI government had issued directions to the authorities concerned to provide free medicines to all the government hospitals.

All stones would be unturned to provide better medical facilities to the people, she assured.

She told that the vacancies of doctors in the hospitals had been filled. She informed that the government had finalised a plan to issue Health Cards with having credit of treatment worth Rs 350,000 for the card holder.

These cards would be distributed among the deserving people in 36 districts of Punjab, she maintained. The provincial minister also vowed to provide modern machinery to the hospital very soon. She also directed Health CEO Dr Abdul Majeed to make the mobile hospital functional immediately.

PTI district president Ch Tariq Irshad, former provincial minister Muhammad Ashraf Khan Sohna, Ch Muhammad Saleem Sadiq and Ch Abdullah Tahir were also present.

Earlier, when the minister reached the Pattoki Hospital, she found MS Afzal Bashir absent. At this, the minister suspended the MS immediately.

WOMAN GIVES BIRTH TO TRIPLETS: A woman gave birth to triplets at Abdul Sher Ghazi village, near Depalpur, on Saturday. Sadia, who is a wife of cab driver, gave birth to two boys and a girl.

ACCIDENT CLAIMS LIFE: A man died and two others sustained injuries in an accident in an accident near 39/3R village on Saturday. Dildar Ahmad died while Khalil Ahmad and his wife Sumera Bibi were injured when their bikes collided with each other on a road.