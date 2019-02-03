No headway in police probe on firing at cabinet member

PESHAWAR: There has been little headway in the police investigation regarding the issue of firing on a provincial cabinet member, an official said on Saturday.

On Friday, chief minister’s advisor on education Ziaullah Bangash approached the police after the guards of his neighbour, who happens to be an influential person, fired shots as a result of a verbal clash. Ziaullah Bangash and his family members remained unharmed.

The police bosses immediately visited the spot and said they were collecting CCTV footage to get details.

Senior police officials remained tight-lipped about the incident till late as they weren’t ready to give an official version of the incident to the media.

Late night, SSP Operations Zahoor Afridi told reporters that a gunshot was heard near the Racecourse and immediately the police rushed to the spot.

“All this happened due to misunderstanding. The police are probing the matter and once the CCTV footage is analysed, we will give the final report,” added the official.