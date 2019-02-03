Rashakai economic zone a priority of KP govt, says CM

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Saturday said that establishment of Rashakai Special Economic Zone would be made possible on priority basis.

This he said while presiding over a meeting regarding Rashakai economic zone at Chief Minister’s Secretariat, said a handout.

His advisor on industries and commerce Abdul Karim, SSU Head Sahibzada Saeed, chief executive KP EZDMC and administrative secretaries attended the meeting.

He said that all legal aspects should be examined for the early completion of Rashakai zone.

Mahmood Khan said that facilities would be provided to foreign investors, especially Chinese, on priority basis.

The chief minister said that the departments concerned should hold a meeting with the finance minister for further decisions in the next cabinet meeting.

All possible support and facilities would be provided to Chinese investors for economic activities in the province, the chief minister added.

He said the completion of Rashakai zone would boost economy and generate jobs in the province.

The chief minister said that the establishment of industrial zones in other districts of the province was also a priority of the provincial government.

The chief minister said that all investors would be facilitated to give easy access to Rashakai Special Economic Zone and all other industrial zones in the province.

“The provincial government is trying to establish a network of industrial zones in the province for the economic stability and self-reliance of the province so that the local communities could get jobs and other business facilities,” he added.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda jointly chaired 12th Project Steering Committee meeting on Dassu Hydro Power Project in Islamabad. The meeting was also attended by Himayatullah Khan, Adviser to Chief Minister on Energy and Power and Muhammad Salim, Secretary Energy and Power.