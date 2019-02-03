Councillors warn PML-N against action

MANSEHRA: The tehsil nazim and 10 councillors of the forward bloc in Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) have announced to give a tit-for-tat response if the party moved the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to unseat them.

“We did nothing wrong and elected the tehsil nazim among us and if PML-N moved ECP for unseating us, we reserve the right to give it a befitting response,” tehsil council member Asad Shah told reporters here on Saturday.

Flanked by other members, who were served with show- cause notices by PML-N under defection clause of Local Government Act 2013, Asad Shah said that councillors of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf voted their party man Umar Farooq to office of tehsil nazim.

“We want to make it clear to local party office-bearers not to indulge in blame-game or the party would ultimately be a loser,” he added.