close
Sun Feb 03, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
February 3, 2019

Quake in parts of country

Top Story

February 3, 2019

LAHORE: An earthquake of moderate intensity was felt in several parts of the country on Saturday.

The jolts were recorded at an intensity of 5.8 on the Richter scale. Tremors were felt in Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Swat, Buner, Shangla, Malakand besides various other parts of Pakistan. The earthquake's epicentre was reported by the Met Department to be the Hindukush region, Afghanistan. It had a depth of 80 kilometres.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story