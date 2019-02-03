Quake in parts of country

LAHORE: An earthquake of moderate intensity was felt in several parts of the country on Saturday.

The jolts were recorded at an intensity of 5.8 on the Richter scale. Tremors were felt in Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Swat, Buner, Shangla, Malakand besides various other parts of Pakistan. The earthquake's epicentre was reported by the Met Department to be the Hindukush region, Afghanistan. It had a depth of 80 kilometres.